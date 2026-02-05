Tarique Rahman to announce BNP’s election manifesto on Friday

The event will be presided over by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and conducted by Central Election Steering Committee Chairman and Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan.

Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia led the party in the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th parliamentary elections. During that time, each election manifesto was announced by her. Although the BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front participated in the 11th election in 2018, the BNP Chairperson was imprisoned at that time.