AL wants to ban opposition parties: Moyeen Khan

Senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Abdul Moyeen Khan on Sunday alleged that the ruling Awami League wants to ban the opposition parties in the country to further consolidate its power.

"The Awami League has exerted control over both the judiciary and parliament in its quest to perpetuate power. They now want to obliterate opposition parties. This is the mentality of Awami League,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the grave site of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Moyeen also said, “The bottom line is that this regime wants to ban the opposition parties in the country since it does not believe in democracy.”