Independent, boat candidates clash in 8 places as polls campaign begins

The ruling Awami League has largely allowed independent candidates to contest the upcoming 12th parliamentary election in a bid to boost voter turnout as the Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP), the de facto opposition, boycotted the elections.

But supporters of independent and Awami league-nominated candidates engaged in clashes within hours as they began electioneering following allocation of electoral symbols by the election commission.

Attacks were reported from at least eight constituencies between Monday night to Tuesday nights, and supporters of independent candidates blamed Awami League candidates’ supporters in all incidents.

Violations of electoral code of conducts were also reported from various places on the second day of election campaign after allocation of electoral symbol.

Awami League candidate from Narayanganj-3, Abdullah Al Kaisar Hasnat brought put procession on Dhaka-Chattogram highway. More than 100 motorcycles joined the procession, disrupting traffic movement.

Awami League candidate MA Latif also campaigned for election on the busy roads in Pathabtuli ward of Chattogram city, disrupting vehicular movement.

With more than two weeks left, Awami League policymakers fear tension is likely to rise at the end of polls campaign. However, Awami League leaders think law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant.

Supporters of independents and Awami league-nominated candidates locked into clashes in Jashore, Joypurhat, Pabna, Jamalpur, Kushtia, Natore, Tangail and Dhaka’s Savar on Tuesday that left several people injured. Attacks were also reported.

Besides, supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Shamim Haque allegedly barred the campaign of independent candidate AK Azad in Faridpur and snatched his leaflets.