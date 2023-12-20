Independent, boat candidates clash in 8 places as polls campaign begins

The ruling Awami League has largely allowed independent candidates to contest the upcoming 12th parliamentary election in a bid to boost voter turnout as the Bangladesh Nationalists Party (BNP), the de facto opposition, boycotted the elections.
But supporters of independent and Awami league-nominated candidates engaged in clashes within hours as they began electioneering following allocation of electoral symbols by the election commission.
Attacks were reported from at least eight constituencies between Monday night to Tuesday nights, and supporters of independent candidates blamed Awami League candidates’ supporters in all incidents.
Violations of electoral code of conducts were also reported from various places on the second day of election campaign after allocation of electoral symbol.
Awami League candidate from Narayanganj-3, Abdullah Al Kaisar Hasnat brought put procession on Dhaka-Chattogram highway. More than 100 motorcycles joined the procession, disrupting traffic movement.
Awami League candidate MA Latif also campaigned for election on the busy roads in Pathabtuli ward of Chattogram city, disrupting vehicular movement.
With more than two weeks left, Awami League policymakers fear tension is likely to rise at the end of polls campaign. However, Awami League leaders think law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant.
Supporters of independents and Awami league-nominated candidates locked into clashes in Jashore, Joypurhat, Pabna, Jamalpur, Kushtia, Natore, Tangail and Dhaka’s Savar on Tuesday that left several people injured. Attacks were also reported.
Besides, supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Shamim Haque allegedly barred the campaign of independent candidate AK Azad in Faridpur and snatched his leaflets.
Benapole port operation suspended after attacks
Independent candidate Asharful Alam of Awami League and his supporters came under attack in Jashore-1 (Sharsha) constituencies on Tuesday.
Police and locals said independent candidate Asharful Alam along with his supporters and activists were exchanging greetings with workers at gate 1 and 2 of the Benapole land port. At that time, a group of workers loyal to Awami League-nominated candidate and incumbent lawmaker Sk Afil Uddin attacked them.
The attackers beat Asharful Alam and his 10 activists, leaving them injured. Police rushed to the spot, rescued Asharful Alam and took control over the situation. Operation at Benapole land port remained suspended for an hour following the incident.
Sharsha upazila assistant commissioner (land) Farzana Islam conducted a mobile court and fine three workers Tk 15,000 for their involvement in the attack.
Asharful Alam told Prothom Alo people of the Awami League-nominated candidate Afil Uddin attacked them and they went to police station but police did not register a case. Regarding the allegation, Afil Uddin said heated arguments were exchanged between and Asharful Alam in the port, and workers might shove or assault him.
Benapole port police station's officer-in-charge (OC) Sumon Bhakt said mobile court fined them, so there is no opportunity to two cases over a single incident.
Office of returning officer seized in Jaypurhat
Accompanied by more than 200 supporters and activists, independent candidate of Joypurhat-2 seat and Awami League’s district unit joint general secretary Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury took position on the entrance of the deputy commissioner office.
He alleged supporters Awami League-nominated candidate Abu Sayed Al Mahmud Sawpan beat his supporters and activists in Matrai union of Kalai upazila on Monday afternoon. Attempts were made to kill his chief agent and Matrai union parishad chairman Shawkat Habib Talukder. Besides, his election office was vandalised and 12,000 posters were snatched.
Returning officer DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi called the independent candidate and his chief agent to the DC office and spoke to them.
Salehin Tanvir Gazi told Prothom Alo, there had been a dispute over hanging posters and he advised the independent candidate filing a complaint to police station, and police will take action upon investigation.
According to Kalai police station, two lawsuits were filed over this incident – one is filed by independent candidate Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury and another one by Awami League’s Matrai union unit activists Imran Hossain.
Kalai police station officer-in-charge (OC) Wasim Al-Bari told Protohm Alo that no arrest has been made in the two cases so far.
More to follow...