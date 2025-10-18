July Charter without legal basis will be betrayal of the nation: Nahid Islam

He said he does not want to see a repetition of the 1990 uprising in Bangladesh. “During the July popular uprising our understanding was that our struggle was not only against Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League but against a fascist system. Therefore merely changing the political leadership will not solve Bangladesh’s democratic problems. We must go through this process of reform. Secondly, after the 1990 uprising the people were betrayed: national leaders and the political parties of that time ignored the aspirations of the people. We will not allow that to happen this time,” he added.

The convener of the NCP also spoke about the clashes between the police and the “July fighters” yesterday, Friday, before the signing ceremony of the July National Charter. He said the July fighters, and the families of martyrs were mistreated. He added that there was no reflection of the people’s aspirations at yesterday’s event.

Nahid Islam added that this will only happen when the sovereign intent of the students and citizens who participated in the July popular uprising is fulfilled, and Professor Muhammad Yunus establishes a legal basis for the July National Charter through an order, following which a referendum and the subsequently elected parliament and people’s council will draft a new constitution.