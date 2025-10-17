25 parties take part in July Charter signing ceremony: Who attended and who did not
Leaders from 25 political parties took part in the signing ceremony of the July National Charter 2025, according to a statement from the chief adviser’s press wing on Friday.
The event, organised by the National Consensus Commission, was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.
Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus attended the ceremony, along with leaders of various political parties, professor Ali Riaz, vice-chair of the Consensus Commission, other members of the Commission, members of the advisory council, and invited guests.
The chief adviser’s press wing stated that the following 25 political parties were represented at the event:
1. Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general Redwan Ahmed and presidium member Neyamul Bashir;
2. Khelafat Majlish ameer Maulana Abdul Basit Azad, and secretary general Ahmad Abdul Kader;
3. Rashtra Sanskar Andolon chief coordinator Hasnat Kayum and media coordinator Syed Hasibuddin Hossain;
4. Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) chairman Mohammad Mojibur Rahman Bhuiyan Monju and secretary general Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad;
5. Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna and secretary general Shahidullah Kaiser;
6. National Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj and secretary general Mominul Amin
7. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed;
8. Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish senior nayeb-e-ameer Maulana Yusuf Ashraf and secretary general Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmad;
9. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami central nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and secretary general Mia Golam Porwar;
10. Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel;
11. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) secretary general Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan and senior vice-president Tania Rob;
12. Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur and secretary general Md Rashed Khan;
13. Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh general secretary Saiful Huq and political council member Bahnishikha Jamali;
14. Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote coordinator and NPP chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) president freedom fighter Khondker Lutfar Rahman;
15. 12-party alliance spokesperson and Bangladesh LDP chairman Shahadat Hossain Selim;
16. Islami Andolon Bangladesh presidium member professor Ashraf Ali Akon and senior joint secretary general Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman;
17. Gono Forum acting president freedom fighter Subrata Chowdhury and secretary general Md Mizanur Rahman;
18. Jaker Party vice-chairman Alhaj Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Gazipur district Chhatra Front joint general secretary Zahidul Hasan Sheikh;
19. Jatiya Gonofront (National People’s Front) central committee coordinator Aminul Haque Tipu Biswas and central committee member Manjurul Arefin Litu Biswas;
20. Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party senior nayeb-e-ameer Maulana Abdul Majed Athari and secretary general Maulana Musa Bin Izhar;
21. Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran and acting secretary general Khondker Mirajul Islam;
22. Bhasani Janashakti Party chairman freedom fighter Sheikh Rafiqul Islam (Babul) and secretary general Mohammad Abu Yusuf (Selim);
23. Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh vice-president Maulana Abdur Rob Yousufi and secretary general Maulana Manzurul Islam Afendi;
24. Islami Oikya Jote chairman Maulana Abdul Kader and secretary general Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Raji; and,
25. Amjanatar Dal president Colonel Mia Mashiuzzaman (Retd.) and secretary general Md Tarek Rahman.
In addition, representing the families of martyrs, Mir Mostafizur Rahman, father of martyred Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and Shamsi Ara Begum, mother of martyred Tahir Zaman Priyo, were present on stage at the July National Charter signing ceremony.
Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD), BASAD (Marxist) and Bangladesh JASAD did not attend the signing ceremony.
The National Consensus Commission prepared the July Charter through two phases of discussions — engaging with 33 political parties in the first round and 30 parties in the second.
Notably, the Jatiya Party was not included in these consultations.
According to information published on the election commission’s website, there are currently 52 registered political parties in the country.
Among them, the activities of the Awami League have been banned, and its registration remains suspended.