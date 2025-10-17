25 parties take part in July Charter signing ceremony: Who attended and who did not

Leaders from 25 political parties took part in the signing ceremony of the July National Charter 2025, according to a statement from the chief adviser’s press wing on Friday.

The event, organised by the National Consensus Commission, was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus attended the ceremony, along with leaders of various political parties, professor Ali Riaz, vice-chair of the Consensus Commission, other members of the Commission, members of the advisory council, and invited guests.