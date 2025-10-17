Bangladesh

July Charter ceremony

Police remove ‘July fighters’, brickbats and vandalism ensue

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Over a hundred people gathered in front of the stage under the banner of 'July martyrs' families and injured fighters', at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Later, police removed them from the spot.

Police have removed the demonstrators from in front of the stage at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where the July Charter signing ceremony is scheduled to take place.

During the eviction, police were seen beating those who had been occupying the area. The demonstrators then moved outside, where they continued their protest and vandalised several vehicles.

The July martyrs’ families and the injured have taken position on the chairs arranged for guests in front of the stage at the venue of the July Charter signing ceremony at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.


At one point, a group of people re-entered the Sangsad premises and went near the stage, but police dispersed them again.

On the outside, a group of young men carrying sticks were seen protesting and throwing brickbats. The incident occurred shortly after 1:15 pm today, Friday.

Following Thursday night’s demonstration, around a hundred people under the banner of the ‘July martyrs’ families and injured fighters’ had gathered in front of gate no. 12 of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban complex this morning.

The July martyrs’ families and the injured are at the venue of the July Charter signing ceremony at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Police have taken position

They chanted slogans and eventually climbed over the gate no. 12 to enter the Sangsad Bhaban premises, taking seats on the guest chairs in front of the main stage while continuing their chants.

The protesters demanded official state recognition, legal protection, and rehabilitation for their contributions to the July movement.

