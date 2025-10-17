July martyrs’ families stage sit-in ahead of July Charter signing at Sangsad
Families of the ‘July martyrs’ and those injured in the movement remain steadfast in their demands. They have taken position at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where the signing ceremony of the ‘July Charter 2025’ is scheduled to take place.
Visiting around 11:00 am today, Friday, it was seen that the July martyrs’ families and the injured were sitting on the chairs arranged for invited guests in front of the event stage. Police officers have positioned themselves between the stage and the rows of guest seats.
The signing ceremony of the July Charter is set to take place at there at 4:00 pm today. On Thursday night, the July martyrs’ families and injured persons began their protest on Manik Mia Avenue, in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, demanding fulfilment of their demands.
This morning, the protesters climbed over the gates and entered the Sangsad Bhaban premises, eventually reaching the south plaza and taking position in front of the main stage. Members of law enforcement attempted to stop them, but the demonstrators sat down on the guest chairs. As of 11:15 am, they were still carrying on with their sit-in.
The protesters have two key demands, one is ensuring the basic rights and official recognition of the July martyrs’ families and fighters, and the other is enacting and implementing a law to guarantee protection and immunity for the July martyrs’ families and fighters. They also want these issues to be included in the July Charter.
Fazlul Karim, additional deputy commissioner of police in Tejgaon Division, told Prothom Alo that the protesters were asked to leave, but they refused, saying they would not move until their demands were met. Representatives from the National Consensus Commission are arriving. They will hold discussions with the protesters, and further steps will be taken based on the outcome of that discussion, he added.