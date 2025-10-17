July martyrs’ families stage sit-in ahead of July Charter signing at Sangsad

Families of the ‘July martyrs’ and those injured in the movement remain steadfast in their demands. They have taken position at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, where the signing ceremony of the ‘July Charter 2025’ is scheduled to take place.

Visiting around 11:00 am today, Friday, it was seen that the July martyrs’ families and the injured were sitting on the chairs arranged for invited guests in front of the event stage. Police officers have positioned themselves between the stage and the rows of guest seats.