NCP and 4 left parties do not attend July Charter signing

Although leaders from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh attended the July National Charter signing ceremony, leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) did not.

Four left-leaning political parties also did not participate. These parties are the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), BSD (Marxist), and Bangladesh JASAD.

The July national charter signing ceremony began today, Friday, at 4:37 pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building with the playing of the national anthem. A little earlier, Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived at the venue.