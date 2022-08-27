'Criminals being released from jail ahead of election'

Member secretary of Gana Adhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque also referred to the release of people involved in the casino scandal.
He said, “Sheikh Hasina is releasing criminals involved in several serious crimes, including casino business and drug peddling so that they can establish a reign of terror in Dhaka. The government wants to suppress people through intimidation. This government did not conduct any drive against illegal arms as the goons of Chhatra League and Jubo League have been trained up with these. They have established supremacy in the educational institutions all over the country.”
Addressing the demonstration, convenor of Nagarik Oikya Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "After a lot of lobbying and negotiations the top-most official of the police got an invitation from the United Nations and got a visa. However, he is not allowed to visit any other place except the conference. What could be more shameful than this? Today, Bangladesh Police have been subjected to condemnation all over the world.”
Ganasanghati Andolan Coordinator Junaid Saki said, "Chhatra League and Jubo League, patronised by the government, are vandalising various demonstration and protest rallies against the government. At the same time, the police are also obstructing them. A movement cannot be stopped by attacking the protesters. The government is failing to clear the import bills due to the dollar crisis, due to corruption. You (government) have profited from fuel oil, tax and VAT. Now adjust the price. If it was so, then there would be no need for raising the prices of daily commodities. People are already in immense suffering. Please don’t make them suffer any more.”
General secretary of Biplobi Workers’ Party, Saiful Haque presided over the event. Bhashani Anusari Parishad’s convenor Sheikh Rafiqul Islam and Rastra Sangskar Andolon’s chief coordinator Hasnat Qayyum were among others who addressed the rally.