'Criminals being released from jail ahead of election'

The leaders of Ganatantra Mancha have alleged the government is releasing criminals involved in serious crimes, including casino business, gambling and drug peddling.

Ganatantra Mancha is an alliance of seven political parties. The parties comprising the alliance are: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplabi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolon, Gana Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.

The leaders said the government wants to suppress us with the help of these ‘goons’.

They made these allegations at a demonstration and protest rally held in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.

The programme was held under the slogan 'Change the government and regime, withdraw the increased price of fuel and reduce the price - save the people'.