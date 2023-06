The ruling Awami League (AL) has opened a TikTok account and urged people to follow it.

The party on Friday shared a post to their verified Facebook page regarding the matter.

The post read, "Follow the TikTok account of Bangladesh Awami League and send invitations to friends." It also has attached the account link (https://www.tiktok.com/@albdofficial) and QR code.

It was seen on Friday at 5:45 pm that the account got 1076 followers and 896 likes with four uploaded videos in the last two days.