Those who come by 5pm can submit nomination papers: Dhaka divisional commissioner

The deadline for submitting nomination papers according to the schedule for the 13th national parliament election is today, Monday. The process of submitting nomination papers has been proceeding peacefully at the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office since morning.

Dhaka divisional commissioner and returning officer Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury provided this information.

He stated that the nomination papers of those who enter the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office premises by 5:00 pm today will be accepted.

Speaking to newspersons at the office of the Dhaka divisional commissioner and returning officer in the capital's Segunbagicha at 1:30 pm, Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury said, "I have observed since morning that candidates are submitting their nomination papers in an orderly manner. This activity will continue until 5:00 pm. We have advised candidates to ensure that no unpleasant incidents occur during the submission of nominations at 1:30 pm."