Those who come by 5pm can submit nomination papers: Dhaka divisional commissioner
The deadline for submitting nomination papers according to the schedule for the 13th national parliament election is today, Monday. The process of submitting nomination papers has been proceeding peacefully at the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office since morning.
Dhaka divisional commissioner and returning officer Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury provided this information.
He stated that the nomination papers of those who enter the Dhaka divisional commissioner's office premises by 5:00 pm today will be accepted.
Speaking to newspersons at the office of the Dhaka divisional commissioner and returning officer in the capital's Segunbagicha at 1:30 pm, Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury said, "I have observed since morning that candidates are submitting their nomination papers in an orderly manner. This activity will continue until 5:00 pm. We have advised candidates to ensure that no unpleasant incidents occur during the submission of nominations at 1:30 pm."
Speaking about the number of submitted nomination papers, the divisional commissioner said, "The final count is yet to complete. I will be able to provide details on this after 5:00 pm. The nomination papers of those who enter our compound by 5:00 pm will be accepted."
The divisional commissioner also noted that a cordial atmosphere is being maintained even when multiple candidates arrive at the same time to submit their nomination papers.
“In many cases, two or three candidates have been seen entering together. The mutual cordiality, respect, and cooperation between juniors and seniors are giving us hope. If this trend continues, the election will be held in a very peaceful and fair manner,” he stated.
Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury praised the role of the media. He said the presence of a large number of media outlets shows their interest in and vigilance over the election. He added that if the media remain alert, any untoward activity can be addressed.
Speaking about the overall security situation, the Dhaka divisional commissioner further said there is currently no major risk from the election commission’s perspective.
He said candidates have been instructed to strictly follow the electoral code of conduct, and further instructions will be issued in the future if necessary.
Regarding the removal of posters and wall writings in Dhaka city, Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury said both city corporations in Dhaka have been carrying out regular cleaning drives since the announcement of the election schedule. He added that immediate action is being taken wherever reports of irregularities are received.