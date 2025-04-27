Everyone has to be in complete agreement, this is a BKSAL thought: Amir Khasru

Earlier, the BNP’s liaison committee members had a meeting with Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho.

BNP Standing Committee Member and liaison committee head Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, another Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and the party’s Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu represented BNP in the meeting.

BJP’s Andaleeve Rahman Partho and party Secretary General Motin Saud were among the 10-member delegation.

Stating that there will be differences among the political parties, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “This is because parties will have different philosophies, thoughts and opinions. The thing is, there is no scope of carrying out reforms, going beyond the points of consensus. You have to come under a democratic process, the electoral process, and have to take people’s mandate to carry out other things beyond that.”