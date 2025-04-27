Everyone has to be in complete agreement, this is a BKSAL thought: Amir Khasru
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury does not think everyone has to be in complete agreement with others in all the issues about ongoing reforms.
“Everyone has to agree, those who think this, this is how the BKSAL thought; this is what Sheikh Hasina’s father thought,” he told newspersons after a meeting of the liaison committee of the party at the chairperson’s Gulshan office this afternoon.
Earlier, the BNP’s liaison committee members had a meeting with Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho.
BNP Standing Committee Member and liaison committee head Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, another Standing Committee Member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud and the party’s Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu represented BNP in the meeting.
BJP’s Andaleeve Rahman Partho and party Secretary General Motin Saud were among the 10-member delegation.
Stating that there will be differences among the political parties, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “This is because parties will have different philosophies, thoughts and opinions. The thing is, there is no scope of carrying out reforms, going beyond the points of consensus. You have to come under a democratic process, the electoral process, and have to take people’s mandate to carry out other things beyond that.”
He also raised a question on why the issues that the parties agreed upon are not being presented to the nation.
Claiming that doubts have been created among the people as no electoral roadmap has been announced, the BNP Standing Committee Member stated, “The questions that are coming out of the people will not bring anything better for the democracy and the electoral process in the future. The nation has to be assured through announcing the election roadmap soon that it is approaching the election.”
Speaking about the meeting agenda, Andaleeve Rahman Partho said they discussed the election, and reforms related issues.
He also demanded a clear roadmap from the interim government for elections.
Insisting that this government is not elected by the people, Andaleeve Rahman Partho said, “We also are in favour of reforms. But this is also a practical issue, if you carry out greater reforms without the people’s mandate, then that won’t be strong enough to sustain.”