Hasina must face jail upon surrender: Shama
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam today said deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina would have to be sent to jail upon surrender in accordance with the law, while diplomatic efforts to secure her return to Bangladesh are continuing.
“If she surrenders, steps will be taken in accordance with the existing law. She will have to go to jail. The law will take its own course," she told reporters at the Foreign Ministry this afternoon.
The state minister said the government would proceed strictly in accordance with the existing legal framework if Sheikh Hasina surrenders.
Shama said Sheikh Hasina has already been convicted and, therefore, the government has nothing to consider regarding the statements of a convicted person.
“Wherever Sheikh Hasina surrenders, whether in India or Bangladesh, she will have to go to jail first. The government has nothing to consider regarding the statements of a convicted individual,” she said.
Shama said the government had already requested India to hand over Sheikh Hasina under the existing extradition treaty and that diplomatic efforts to facilitate her return were continuing.
She said the legal process would determine the next course of action once Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh.
Responding to a question about Sheikh Hasina's recent remarks on returning to Bangladesh in December, the state minister said she viewed the comments as an attempt to encourage Awami League leaders and activists who had gone into hiding or left the country.
"Instead of surrendering, her remarks from abroad appear to be an attempt to encourage Awami League leaders and activists who have either gone into hiding or fled the country. I see no other reason," she said.
The state minister also said it was entirely up to Sheikh Hasina where and when she chose to surrender, adding that the government's responsibility was to pursue the legal process regarding her return.