Hasina must face jail upon surrender: Shama

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam today said deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina would have to be sent to jail upon surrender in accordance with the law, while diplomatic efforts to secure her return to Bangladesh are continuing.

“If she surrenders, steps will be taken in accordance with the existing law. She will have to go to jail. The law will take its own course," she told reporters at the Foreign Ministry this afternoon.

The state minister said the government would proceed strictly in accordance with the existing legal framework if Sheikh Hasina surrenders.