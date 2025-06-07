Possible to hold elections in December, would be best for the nation: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked that April is not at all appropriate for the national election. He said, it is quite possible to hold the election in December and that would be best for the nation.

The BNP secretary general said this in reply to questions of newsmen today, Saturday, while laying wreaths at the grave of the party's founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of Eid . He visited the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11:30am today.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The time fixed for the election (April), is not appropriate for elections in Bangladesh. It is extremely hot (in April) and there is the apprehension of storms and rain... and it is also immediately after Ramadan... public exams will also be on. It does not seem much thought was given to fixing this date."