Possible to hold elections in December, would be best for the nation: Mirza Fakhrul
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked that April is not at all appropriate for the national election. He said, it is quite possible to hold the election in December and that would be best for the nation.
The BNP secretary general said this in reply to questions of newsmen today, Saturday, while laying wreaths at the grave of the party's founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of Eid . He visited the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11:30am today.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "The time fixed for the election (April), is not appropriate for elections in Bangladesh. It is extremely hot (in April) and there is the apprehension of storms and rain... and it is also immediately after Ramadan... public exams will also be on. It does not seem much thought was given to fixing this date."
He went on to say, "That would also mean that the election campaign would have to be carried out during Ramadan, which is difficult. Our remarks have been expressed by the standing committee after taking a decision at its meeting last night. We feel that it is possible to hold the election in December and that would be the best time for the nation."
Referring to the announcement made by the chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus that the national election would be held any day in the first week of April 2026, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We already gave our reaction yesterday. We have always demanded that the election be held by December... that was also the expectation of the people."
"People's expectations not met"
Earlier, at 11:30am, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul, accompanied by standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain, placed wreaths at the grave of Ziaur Rahman. They also offered a special prayer seeking forgiveness for the departed leader’s soul.
Senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, members of the chairperson’s advisory council Abdus Salam and Abdul Halim, joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel and central leaders Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Rafiqul Islam, Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Mir Newaz Ali, Aminul Haque, among others, were present at the time.
Before being imprisoned in 2008, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia would visit Ziaur Rahman’s grave every Eid. In her absence, the party's secretary general and standing committee members pay tribute at the founder’s grave on behalf of the party.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “On behalf of the party, on behalf of chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, and on behalf of acting chairman Tarique Rahman, I extend Eid greetings and best wishes to the people of the country.”
He added, “On this day, we seek truth through sacrifice and strive to get closer to Almighty Allah. As Kazi Nazrul Islam wrote in his poem ‘Qurbani’, this is not killing today, but the pursuit of truth, the awakening of strength. He said, Eid-ul-Azha truly teaches us to sacrifice, to love humanity, and to build a better world.