Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish announces 3-day prog to meet 5 demands
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish has announced a three-day programme to press home their five demands, including the immediate implementation of the July Charter.
The announcement was made at a press conference convened to declare joint programmes at the party’s central office in Purana Paltan, Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.
The party’s Amir, Maulana Muhammad Mamunul Haque, outlined the demands and corresponding programme schedule.
The three-day programme includes: a protest rally in front of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka on 18 September; protest rallies across all divisional cities on 19 September; protest rallies across all districts and upazilas on 26 September.
At the press conference, Maulana Mamunul Haque specified the five-point demand.
Those are: immediate implementation of the July Charter; prohibition of political activities by the Jatiya Party, a collaborator of the Awami League and local agent of hegemonic India; making trial of the July massacre visible; introducing the proportional representation (PR system) in the upper house in the upcoming national elections; and, ensuring level playing field for all in the forthcoming elections.
Also present at the press conference were the party’s Secretary General, Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmad; Senior Naib-e-Amir, Yusuf Ashraf; Joint Secretaries General, Tofazzal Hossain and Ataullah Amin; Organising Secretary, Enamul Haque Musa; and Publicity Secretary, Hasan Junaid, among others.