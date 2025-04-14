Election uncertainty to be resolved through dialogue: Fakhrul

Two days ahead of their meeting with the Chief Adviser, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday expressed the hope that the uncertainty over the election roadmap and all related issues will be resolved through dialogue and unity.

“We want to create a new Bangladesh through dialogue and unity. Undoubtedly, that unity will be possible among us and we will succeed,” he said while talking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the evening upon his return from Singapore.

When journalists drew his attention to the Chief Adviser’s shifting of the election timeline between December and June, Fakhrul expressed optimism that this issue, too, would be resolved during their discussions with the head of the interim government on Wednesday.