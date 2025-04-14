Election uncertainty to be resolved through dialogue: Fakhrul
Two days ahead of their meeting with the Chief Adviser, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday expressed the hope that the uncertainty over the election roadmap and all related issues will be resolved through dialogue and unity.
“We want to create a new Bangladesh through dialogue and unity. Undoubtedly, that unity will be possible among us and we will succeed,” he said while talking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the evening upon his return from Singapore.
When journalists drew his attention to the Chief Adviser’s shifting of the election timeline between December and June, Fakhrul expressed optimism that this issue, too, would be resolved during their discussions with the head of the interim government on Wednesday.
Extending greetings on the occasion of Bengali New Year, Fakhrul conveyed a hopeful message to the nation. “This year’s Pahela Baishakh will help us wipe away the burdens of the past and build a new Bangladesh,” he said.
Fakhrul hoped that the Bengali New Year 1432 will bring a new horizon for the entire nation. “The mind of every person will be illuminated with the joy of new possibilities...this is what we hope for.”
Fakhrul, along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum, travelled to Singapore on 6 April for routine medical check-ups.
The BNP leader has been undergoing regular follow-up treatments in Singapore since 2015, when a blockage was detected in his internal carotid artery while he was in jail.
He and his wife had also travelled to Singapore on 1 September 2024 for similar medical purposes.
Meanwhile, a BNP delegation led by Fakhrul is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on 16 April to press for a clear and specific roadmap for the upcoming national election and dispel confusion surrounding the polls and proposed reforms.
The meeting is set to be held at the Chief Adviser’s official residence, State Guest House Jamuna, at 12:00 noon.