Holding elections not the only task of incumbent govt: Nahid Islam

It is not the only task of the incumbent government to hold elections since this interim government is not a caretaker government, post, telecommunication and information technology adviser Nahid Islam said Monday.

He further said various commissions have already been formed for institutional reforms. The elections will be held after the reforms.

The adviser said these in a meeting with the Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth Professor Luis Franceschi in the office of his ministry, said a press release of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications Monday.