Holding elections not the only task of incumbent govt: Nahid Islam
It is not the only task of the incumbent government to hold elections since this interim government is not a caretaker government, post, telecommunication and information technology adviser Nahid Islam said Monday.
He further said various commissions have already been formed for institutional reforms. The elections will be held after the reforms.
The adviser said these in a meeting with the Assistant Secretary General of the Commonwealth Professor Luis Franceschi in the office of his ministry, said a press release of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications Monday.
Nahid Islam said that the trial of the mass killings that took place in the July-August uprising is going on. The cooperation of the Commonwealth is needed to conduct the trial impartially.
The adviser also sought the cooperation of the Commonwealth member states for the construction of new Bangladesh.
“The support the interim government has received from all over the world, is still continuing,” Nahid added.
The interim government is ready to do any work that protects the interests of the country, he remarked.
The Commonwealth assistant secretary-general assured the bloc’s support for the government’s ongoing reform initiatives, including reforming the electoral process.
He also stressed the Commonwealth’s commitment to work with the interim government to build a discrimination-free, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.
Stating that they are with Bangladesh, Luis Franceschi said that the Commonwealth is interested in working with Bangladesh on education, information technology, mass media, cyber security and artificial intelligence.