Yunus-Tarique to meet in London, with Khaleda Zia steering behind the scenes

The political tensions that had been going on for the last few months over the parliamentary election has somewhat eased for now after the announcement of a probable election timeline.

However, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has not fully accepted April as the tentative election month, the discordance over the time of voting has not yet become smooth between the party and the interim government.

Meanwhile, the meeting between chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, scheduled to be held in London on 13 June, has turned into a major political focal point.

Political observers and stakeholders has been closely observing the development surrounding the meeting. Widespread discussions have been going on in the political realm regarding negotiations over the time of voting, reform initiatives, July charter and other relevant issues in the meeting.