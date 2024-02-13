Those who are kept in jail are humans and can also die: Quader

Quader came up with the call at a press conference held at the AL president’s Dhanmondi office in the capital this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is spreading falsehoods without accurate information on disappearance and murder.

“So what is the truth? Let them (BNP men) say - who has been killed? What is the evidence? We want to see the list. Will they throw stones in the dark time and again? This is not politics,” he said.