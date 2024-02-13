Those who are kept in jail are humans and can also die: Quader
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is spreading falsehood over forced disappearances and killings, aiming to blame the government, said governing Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Tuesday.
He also urged the party to prepare a list of the people who were disappeared and killed.
Quader came up with the call at a press conference held at the AL president’s Dhanmondi office in the capital this afternoon.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is spreading falsehoods without accurate information on disappearance and murder.
“So what is the truth? Let them (BNP men) say - who has been killed? What is the evidence? We want to see the list. Will they throw stones in the dark time and again? This is not politics,” he said.
The AL general secretary said BNP’s failure cannot be concealed by distributing leaflets, as the aim of the BNP’s leaflet distribution programme is to destroy the country and kill its people.
The BNP continues its ill-efforts to mislead the people through constant falsehood and rumours, the AL leader claimed.
Quader said BNP claimed that 13 BNP men died in prison, but those who are kept in jail are humans, and they can also die.
He said BNP leaders often talk about the disappearance and killing of people, and they are providing false information about disappearances to international organisations and western countries.
They are making falsehoods about the disappearances without any evidence aiming to blame the government, the minister said.
About the demand of BNP leaders to launch an international probe into the disappearances and murders that occurred during the AL government regimes, Quader said, “Why only the Awami League periods? They should give a list of how many murders and disappearances occurred during the BNP reign.”
Regarding the nomination of AL candidates for the reserved women’s seats in the 12th parliament, the AL general secretary said the nomination will be finalised at a meeting of the AL parliamentary nomination board Wednesday.