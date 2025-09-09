Progressive forces will prevail: Meghmollar Basu

Describing the experience of casting his first vote in a DUCSU election as extraordinary, he recalled that during the last polls he had queued for six hours but had been unable to vote due to “line-jamming”.

“This time, whether because I am a candidate or because of my physical condition, I was able to vote at once,” he stated.

“I went, I voted, I chose my preferred candidate. That very act—this is what the July Uprising has delivered. The fact that we are able to vote marks the beginning of a Bangladesh of voting rights. Whatever the result may be, this is an immensely positive achievement,” Meghmollar added.

Asked how confident he was about his own prospects, he said the matter was in the hands of the voters. He was doing his best, and the final outcome would be seen in due course.