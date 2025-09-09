DUCSU election
Progressive forces will prevail: Meghmollar Basu
Meghmollar Basu, General Secretary candidate from the Protirodh Porshod (Resistance Council) panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, has said that the progressive forces represented on the ballot will emerge victorious.
He made the remarks to newspersons at around 11:45 am on Tuesday outside the indoor games room of the Physical Education Centre. Earlier, he entered the centre to cast his vote there around 11:00 am.
“Actually, we are positive about the outcome. We believe that the progressive forces on the ballot will win,” Meghmollar Basu said.
Describing the experience of casting his first vote in a DUCSU election as extraordinary, he recalled that during the last polls he had queued for six hours but had been unable to vote due to “line-jamming”.
“This time, whether because I am a candidate or because of my physical condition, I was able to vote at once,” he stated.
“I went, I voted, I chose my preferred candidate. That very act—this is what the July Uprising has delivered. The fact that we are able to vote marks the beginning of a Bangladesh of voting rights. Whatever the result may be, this is an immensely positive achievement,” Meghmollar added.
Asked how confident he was about his own prospects, he said the matter was in the hands of the voters. He was doing his best, and the final outcome would be seen in due course.
However, he admitted he was deeply moved by the response he was receiving from people.
“I am 27 years old. I have never cast a vote in my life. Today I was able to cast my very first vote. After doing so, I already feel as though I have won. Whatever the election result may be, that does not matter,” he remarked.
Calling on students to turn out and exercise their franchise, Meghmollar urged, “Vote for whomever you like, but please come and vote. Non-residential students, please, please—if you sit out today, you will regret the result for the next one and a half years.”