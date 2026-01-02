Mirza Fakhrul’s annual income around Tk 1.2 million
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is contesting the 13th National Parliamentary Election from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency.
A review of the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers shows that his annual income from various sources amounts to around Tk 1.2 million (1,183,133).
According to the affidavit, Mirza Fakhrul Islam is 77 years old and holds a postgraduate degree.
The income statement shows that he earns Tk 180,000 a year from agriculture. His income from business is Tk 197,000 (from shares in the Hurmat Ali Market).
As a consultant, he receives honoraria of around Tk 800,000 from two organisations. He earns Tk 7,901 from other sources. Altogether, his annual income is shown as Tk 1,183,133, which translates to a monthly income of Tk 98,594.
In this year’s affidavit, he has mentioned a total of 50 cases filed against him. Of these, he has been discharged in 47 cases and acquitted in the remaining three. A large number of cases were filed particularly between 2012 and 2015, with many more lodged ahead of the 2024 election.
The affidavit states that the BNP secretary general owns total movable and immovable assets worth Tk 15 million (15,278,883). Of this, movable assets including bank deposits, cash, gold jewellery and investments in shares amount to Tk 13 million (13,373,069).
The acquisition value of his immovable property, including agricultural and non-agricultural land and a house, is Tk 1.9 million (1,905,814).
In terms of immovable assets, Mirza Fakhrul owns five acres of agricultural land. He also owns a portion of a two-storey house inherited from his family.
In the affidavit submitted ahead of the 11th National Parliamentary Election in 2018, Mirza Fakhrul had shown an annual income of Tk 1.13 million (1,131,433) from agriculture, business, shares, savings certificates and honoraria.
Compared with the current affidavit, his income has increased by only Tk 57,700 over the past seven years.
These cases were filed during the tenure of the previous Awami League government on charges including violations of the Explosive Substances Act and holding illegal rallies.
A large number of cases were filed particularly between 2012 and 2015, with many more lodged ahead of the 2024 election. BNP leaders have long alleged that these cases were politically motivated and intended to harass opposition figures.
Wife’s assets higher
The affidavit submitted to the Election Commission also includes details of the assets of his wife, Rahat Ara Begum. It shows that she owns assets worth approximately Tk 24.4 million, more than Tk 10 million higher than Mirza Fakhrul’s assets.
Rahat Ara Begum’s movable assets including 20 bhori of gold total Tk 12 million (12,132,000), while her immovable assets also amount to Tk 12 million (12,060,000).
Rahat Ara Begum’s immovable property includes agricultural and non-agricultural land with an acquisition value of Tk 5.1 million (5,184,000), 12 decimals of land in Thakurgaon valued at Tk 3.9 million (3,972,000), and five kathas of land in Purbachal near Dhaka with an acquisition value of Tk 854,000.
She also owns a 1,950-square-foot flat in Gulshan-2 of Dhaka, valued at Tk 2 million (2,050,000). In addition, she owns a car valued at Tk 2.6 million (2,652,000).
In the 2025-26 fiscal year, Mirza Fakhrul paid Tk 72,889 in income tax, while his wife paid Tk 120,585. According to her income tax return, Rahat Ara Begum’s annual income is Tk 1.2 million (1,250,493).
In his political career, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected a member of parliament three times. He took the oath as an MP in 1996 and 2001, but he did not take the oath after winning the 2018 election.