Mirza Fakhrul’s annual income around Tk 1.2 million

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is contesting the 13th National Parliamentary Election from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency.

A review of the affidavit submitted with his nomination papers shows that his annual income from various sources amounts to around Tk 1.2 million (1,183,133).

According to the affidavit, Mirza Fakhrul Islam is 77 years old and holds a postgraduate degree.

The income statement shows that he earns Tk 180,000 a year from agriculture. His income from business is Tk 197,000 (from shares in the Hurmat Ali Market).

As a consultant, he receives honoraria of around Tk 800,000 from two organisations. He earns Tk 7,901 from other sources. Altogether, his annual income is shown as Tk 1,183,133, which translates to a monthly income of Tk 98,594.