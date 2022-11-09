Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli to open partially this month: Quader

The AL general secretary said Bangladesh does not have such crisis that many other countries have been facing right now.
"We are in a better position than many others, and better means we are in a comfortable position. If the cost of living goes up, the commoners will suffer. As a government, we are not denying that. We are realising it. We are trying our best," he said.
Replying to a question, Quader said democracy is a continuous process. "We have efforts, we have mistakes and we have efforts to correct our mistakes too".
Claiming that the present election commission (EC) is not an Aziz-like one, he said the commission will work as per laws.
"Where is the BNP's objection to participating in the elections under this commission?" the AL general secretary questioned.
He said a big economic crisis is coming and the government is trying to deal with it.
"Bangladesh is still in a relaxed position compared to many other countries. The prime minister is repeatedly mentioning this because there are signs of crisis," he added.