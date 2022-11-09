Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli to open partially this month: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, being constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River, will be opened partially this month.

"I think opening of 100 bridges simultaneously across the country did not happen before in South Asia. The Padma Bridge is an outcome of prime minister Sheikh Hasina's bold decision," he said while exchanging views with journalists at his secretariat office.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said a total of 11 sub-committees have been formed to hold the AL national council.

"The council of Awami League that will be held on 24 December next would not be a luxurious one since the global crisis is going on. The councils of the AL local units across the country will be completed before the national conference," he said.