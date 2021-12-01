Khaleda barred from going abroad by government, not law: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said, “Why doesn't the government let Khaleda Zia go abroad? They talk about the law. But the law says if the government wants, they can let her go. It is not the law, but the government who is creating the obstruction. This unlawful government has ousted her (Khaleda Zia) from politics.”
Addressing the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have to mobilise the women at every house. The government is depriving the people of the right to vote, freedom of speech and basic human rights. This government has looted all that we had achieved in 1971; including freedom of speech, free society and the right to form associations. They want to establish a one-party state in different attire. In order to retrieve freedom and democracy we have to fight till death to free Khaleda Zia and to bring Tarique Rahman back to the country.”
At first, the leaders and activists of Mahila Dal tried to bring out a silent procession. But the police obstructed them in front of their party office. They tried to carry out a procession after the rally as well which was too obstructed by the police. Regarding this Mirza Fakhrul said the government is even afraid of a silent procession.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the BNP central committee, and Selima Rahman, a member of the standing committee also addressed the rally which was chaired by Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas.
Enamul Haque, ADC of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Motijheel Zone, told the newspersons that the Mahila Dal was not allowed to bring out a procession considering the public sufferings due to the subsequent traffic congestion. They did not have any permission either. Even after that, they held a rally in front of the party office.
Traffic in the Naya Paltan area was limited due to the demonstration of Mahila Dal. At this time, a number of police were deployed in front of BNP party office.