Khaleda barred from going abroad by government, not law: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said, “Why doesn't the government let Khaleda Zia go abroad? They talk about the law. But the law says if the government wants, they can let her go. It is not the law, but the government who is creating the obstruction. This unlawful government has ousted her (Khaleda Zia) from politics.”

Addressing the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have to mobilise the women at every house. The government is depriving the people of the right to vote, freedom of speech and basic human rights. This government has looted all that we had achieved in 1971; including freedom of speech, free society and the right to form associations. They want to establish a one-party state in different attire. In order to retrieve freedom and democracy we have to fight till death to free Khaleda Zia and to bring Tarique Rahman back to the country.”