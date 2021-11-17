Khaleda Zia allowed to stay home, receive treatment, isn’t it enough: PM Hasina

On the Kotalipara bomb attack, Sheikh Hasina said, “What was her (Khaleda Zia) speech before the bomb was planted? Sheikh Hasina will never be an opposition leader, let alone a prime minister. That was said too. I thought I would die. If Allah saves someone who would kill the person, if Allah kills someone who would save the person. And for me, Allah saves me so who would kill me then. Even after that, you want me to show kindness to Khaleda Zia. When someone raises a question on it I think you should be ashamed of it. They have killed my father, mother and even my little brother Sheikh Russel.”

“Despite this, we are not inhuman. That’s why we have at least arranged her stay at home and treatment by my executive power. And the rest is the matter of the law,” she added.