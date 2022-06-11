Khaleda Zia suffered mild heart attack: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia started having breathing difficulty after getting admitted to the hospital last night. Later, the medical board formed for her treatment decided to perform an angiogram, which has already been done at around 2.00pm Saturday.
The BNP chairperson is now out of danger for the time being after receiving treatment for heart complications.
“The chairperson’s family had appealed for her treatment abroad. They even went to the prime minister’s office in this regard. Despite this, the permission was not given,” the BNP secretary general added.
Mirza Fakhrul said that after Khaleda Zia fell ill again, it was proved that Khaleda Zia's life would be in danger if she was not taken abroad for better treatment.
He called upon the government to make arrangements for the party chairperson’s treatment abroad to save her life.
The party's standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud were present at the press conference.