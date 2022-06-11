Khaleda Zia suffered mild heart attack: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party chairperson Khaleda Zia has suffered a mild heart attack.

He said this while addressing a press conference at BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan area at around 4.00pm Saturday.

BNP called the press conference in response to the proposed budget for FY 2022-23.