Khaleda Zia 'suffering post-Covid complications'

BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been suffering from some post-Covid complications, a reliable source has said.
The source also said fluid has been removed from Khaleda Zia's lungs.
Her diabetes is not coming under full control and it is fluctuating. Other than this, the level of oxygen has decreased a bit.
When asked, the source said a patient usually suffers these types of difficulties after recovery from Covid-19.
As she is old, the sources said, the physicians are keeping her under a close observation.
Three bags of fluid removed from Khaleda’s lungs have been examined, but there is no existence of other pathogens in it.
Such difficulties are nothing for the young people who recover from Covid-19, the source said.
As the age of former prime minister Khaleda Zia is 76, physicians are trying to immediately bring those complications under control. They have also prescribed some fresh medicines for her treatment.
A personal physician of Khaleda Zia told Prothom Alo that the family and the party have been informed about the condition of the former prime minister. She will undergo treatment at the hospital for the time being.
The physician said, “Based on her current physical condition, we hope that she will come round.”
BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday told Prothom Alo that “Her physicians are happy that she is better today than yesterday. Khaleda Zia's condition is now stable. She is being given around two liters of oxygen.”
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was shifted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital on Monday after she developed breathing difficulties early morning on the day.
About taking Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment, the BNP secretary general said, "We have not discussed this as yet."
The family of Khaleda Zia wants to take her abroad as the former prime minister's health condition has slightly worsened.
Khaleda Zia was tested positive for Covid-19 twice on 11 and 25 April respectively.