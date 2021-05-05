Khaleda Zia 'suffering post-Covid complications'

BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been suffering from some post-Covid complications, a reliable source has said.

The source also said fluid has been removed from Khaleda Zia's lungs.

Her diabetes is not coming under full control and it is fluctuating. Other than this, the level of oxygen has decreased a bit.

When asked, the source said a patient usually suffers these types of difficulties after recovery from Covid-19.

As she is old, the sources said, the physicians are keeping her under a close observation.

Three bags of fluid removed from Khaleda’s lungs have been examined, but there is no existence of other pathogens in it.