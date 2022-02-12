Khandaker Mosharraf raises question on IGP’s visit to Germany

“The police official (IGP) who has been sanctioned (US sanctions) is going to Germany to select the colour of bed sheet for the police. Do you need to go so far away to select the colour in this age of IT? We want to see what is the real motive” Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain asked.

The news on IGP’s visit has caused stir in the social media. Foreign trip at the expense of product suppliers also drew various discussions. Police, however, said such visit is nothing new. Previously, police also made such trips to check the quality.