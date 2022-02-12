Politics

Khandaker Mosharraf raises question on IGP’s visit to Germany

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf HossainFile Photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has raised questions on the visit of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed, to Germany.

The BNP leader on Friday asked the question to know the “real reason” behind taking the government’s permission for a nine-day visit to Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was addressing a discussion, organised by National People’s Party, demanding to hold the national election under a non-party caretaker government, at National Press Club.

IGP Benazir Ahmed is set to visit Germany on any day between 2 and 28 February to assess the quality of 100,000 pieces of bed sheet for double cot and pillow covers for the police department.

Advertisement

“The police official (IGP) who has been sanctioned (US sanctions) is going to Germany to select the colour of bed sheet for the police. Do you need to go so far away to select the colour in this age of IT? We want to see what is the real motive” Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain asked.

The news on IGP’s visit has caused stir in the social media. Foreign trip at the expense of product suppliers also drew various discussions. Police, however, said such visit is nothing new. Previously, police also made such trips to check the quality.

The home ministry issued an order, signed by public security division deputy secretary Mohammad Mahbubul Alam Majumder, in his regard on 7 February.

According to the ministry order, two other police officials along with IGP Benazir Ahmed will visit Germany. They are deputy secretary of the home ministry’s public security division Firoz Uddin Khalifa and superintendent of police Mohammad Masum Alam.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement