Khandaker Mosharraf raises question on IGP’s visit to Germany

He was addressing a discussion, organised by National People’s Party, demanding to hold the national election under a non-party caretaker government, at National Press Club.
IGP Benazir Ahmed is set to visit Germany on any day between 2 and 28 February to assess the quality of 100,000 pieces of bed sheet for double cot and pillow covers for the police department.
“The police official (IGP) who has been sanctioned (US sanctions) is going to Germany to select the colour of bed sheet for the police. Do you need to go so far away to select the colour in this age of IT? We want to see what is the real motive” Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain asked.
The news on IGP’s visit has caused stir in the social media. Foreign trip at the expense of product suppliers also drew various discussions. Police, however, said such visit is nothing new. Previously, police also made such trips to check the quality.
The home ministry issued an order, signed by public security division deputy secretary Mohammad Mahbubul Alam Majumder, in his regard on 7 February.
According to the ministry order, two other police officials along with IGP Benazir Ahmed will visit Germany. They are deputy secretary of the home ministry’s public security division Firoz Uddin Khalifa and superintendent of police Mohammad Masum Alam.