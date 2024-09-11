Whom would you vote for if election is held now

Thirty-four per cent people are not certain whom they would vote for if the parliamentary election is held now while 11 per cent said they would vote for any new party backed by students.

This was found in a field data collection of a public opinion poll.

The poll also found a marked difference in results between the data sets collected through online and offline surveys.

The online data collection showed 35 per cent of people want to vote for any political party backed by students, 11 per cent are still uncertain whom they vote for.

Development research and project management firm Innovision Consulting Bangladesh conducted these polls. The polls were conducted on a micro-poling platform Bangladesh Speaks (bangladeshspeaks.com) online and on the field between 29 August and 8 September.