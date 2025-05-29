‘Shibir cadre’ accused of assaulting 2, including woman, at Chhatra Jote rally
A video showing a former Islami Chhatra Shibir activist kicking two individuals—one of them a woman—during a protest by the Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote in Chattogram has gone viral on Facebook.
The attack occurred around 3:30 pm on Wednesday in the Jamalkhan area, near the Chattogram Press Club. The 15-second clip shows the assailant sneaking up behind the protesters, avoiding a nearby police officer, and kicking one man before turning to kick a woman.
According to Chhatra Jote leaders and witnesses, the attacker is Akash Chowdhury, a known former Shibir activist and follower of a former Jamaat-e-Islami MP.
They identified him as a “Shibir cadre,” although Shibir leaders denied any current affiliation, saying Akash holds no official post and that none of their members were involved.
The Chhatra Jote had organised the event to protest the acquittal of Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam in a crimes against humanity case.
Soon after their programme began, members of the "Anti-Shahbagh Movement" arrived and a confrontation ensued. Police intervened, but violence broke out, leaving at least 12 injured.
Police detained two individuals from the scene. That evening, Anti-Shahbagh activists held a protest outside Kotwali police station demanding their release. They dispersed around 11:00 pm after discussions with senior police officials.
Kotwali police station OC Abdul Karim confirmed a case had been filed by police over the incident.
“We have arrested two individuals and sent them to court,” he said, adding that appropriate action will follow based on the video evidence.