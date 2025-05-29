‘Shibir cadre’ accused of assaulting 2, including woman, at Chhatra Jote rally

A video showing a former Islami Chhatra Shibir activist kicking two individuals—one of them a woman—during a protest by the Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote in Chattogram has gone viral on Facebook.

The attack occurred around 3:30 pm on Wednesday in the Jamalkhan area, near the Chattogram Press Club. The 15-second clip shows the assailant sneaking up behind the protesters, avoiding a nearby police officer, and kicking one man before turning to kick a woman.