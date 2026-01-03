Abdus Sattar appointed as Tarique Rahman’s personal secretary, Saleh Shibli as press secretary
Two people have been appointed as personal secretary and press secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
The information was disclosed in a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today, Saturday. The press release was published on the BNP’s verified Facebook page shortly before 1:30 pm.
According to the press release, former Bangladesh government secretary ABM Abdus Sattar has been appointed as the personal secretary to Tarique Rahman.
Meanwhile, former general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity, AAM Saleh (Saleh Shibli), has been appointed as Tarique Rahman’s press secretary.