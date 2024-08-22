Rashed Khan Menon arrested from Gulshan
The police have arrested Rashed Khan Menon, the president of Workers Party of Bangladesh, from the capital’s Gulshan area.
Mostafa Alamgir, a leader of his party, confirmed it, saying that Menon was detained from his residence around 5:15pm on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a text message in the evening that Menon had been arrested from the Gulshan area. It, however, did not reveal the details.
According to sources, the Workers Party leader has been arrested under a case filed over the recent clashes between the protesters and the law enforcement agencies.
The Workers Party is a key member of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance that ruled the country for around 16 years. He served as minister for civil aviation and social welfare ministries for separate terms.