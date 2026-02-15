How BNP rebel candidates influenced results in 28 constituencies

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had rebel candidates contesting in 78 constituencies. Of them, candidates from the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance won in 21 constituencies, while BNP rebels secured victory in seven. Altogether, BNP rebel candidates influenced the outcome in 28 constituencies.

The constituencies where BNP or its backed candidates lost to rebels are Mymensingh-1, Dinajpur-5, Cumilla-7, Kishoreganj-5, Tangail-3, Chandpur-4 and Brahmanbaria-2.

BNP joint secretary general Syed Emran Saleh was defeated by a rebel candidate in Mymensingh-1. Contesting with the ‘Dhaner Sheesh’ (sheaf of paddy) symbol, he received 101,926 votes. Rebel candidate Mohammad Salman Omar won with 6,339 more votes.