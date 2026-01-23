Seeing the surge in public support, a group is making misleading statements: Nahid

Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that a certain group is spreading misleading statements and creating an atmosphere of fear after witnessing a surge in public support. He said attempts to seize polling centres or intimidate voters into staying away would fail.

Nahid Islam said the public would guard the polling centres and ensure the victory of their true representatives.

From 7:30 am to 9:00 am today, Friday, Nahid Islam campaigned for votes in favour of the ‘water lily bud (Shapla Kali)’ symbol in the Bhatara police station area of the capital. He later addressed a brief rally on Banshtola Road, adjacent to Bhatara police station.