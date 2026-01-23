Seeing the surge in public support, a group is making misleading statements: Nahid
Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has alleged that a certain group is spreading misleading statements and creating an atmosphere of fear after witnessing a surge in public support. He said attempts to seize polling centres or intimidate voters into staying away would fail.
Nahid Islam said the public would guard the polling centres and ensure the victory of their true representatives.
From 7:30 am to 9:00 am today, Friday, Nahid Islam campaigned for votes in favour of the ‘water lily bud (Shapla Kali)’ symbol in the Bhatara police station area of the capital. He later addressed a brief rally on Banshtola Road, adjacent to Bhatara police station.
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP were present at the rally. Afterward, they marched in an election street rally from Banshtola towards Rampura Bridge.
Nahid Islam is scheduled to continue campaigning today in Rampura North and South. The constituency comprises Rampura, Badda, Bhatara and parts of Hatirjheel area in Dhaka.
He said they would say “no” to dynastic politics, discrimination and corruption, while sating “yes” to justice, good governance and genuine democracy.
He urged party leaders and activists to go door to door to win people’s trust and to bring voters to polling centres on election day. He also called on people to vote “yes” in the referendum.
The NCP convenor said this election is the first after 16 years of “fascist rule” and represents an opportunity to establish a new political order.
He said students, workers and ordinary citizens had shed blood during the mass uprising not merely to change the government, but to establish democracy, equality and sovereignty.
According to Nahid Islam, this election is not only about a change of power, but about reforming the state structure and establishing democracy and justice.
The NCP leader said, “I have worked closely with the people. The residents of this area know me.” He added that the Dhaka-11 constituency has long suffered from extortion, crime, traffic congestion, and shortages of gas and electricity, and he pledged to address these problems.
Nahid Islam said the 10-party alliance would enter parliament through the election, form the government and lead Bangladesh forward.