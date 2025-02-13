BNP’s rally in 4 districts
Demand for restoring democracy through elections soon
BNP to hold programs in 67 organising districts until 25 February
Next rally in Feni on 16 February
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started its programmes across the country with rallies in four districts on Wednesday. The party has held rallies in Khulna, Sirajganj, Sunamganj and Lalmonirhat with the demands of keeping prices of daily essentials reasonable, improving law and order situation, announcing the election outline and some other demands.
The central leaders joined the rallies and called upon the government to restore democracy through elections as soon as possible. According to them, the elected people’s representatives could take forward the ongoing reform activities.
Addressing the party’s rally in Khulna, BNP standing committee member Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed stated that the main task of an interim government is to handover the responsibility of running a state to the people through a fair and impartial election.
Speaking at the rally in Sirajganj, another standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, “We wanted the fall of fascism to restore democracy in the country. We hope democracy will be restored through free, fair and inclusive elections.”
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy attended the rally in Lamonirhat. Indicating the interim government, he said, “The people of this country could not cast their votes in 17 years. We want to see that vote under your leadership.”
BNP chairperson's adviser Ariful Haque Chowdhury told the Sunamganj rally that the people will get relief if the power is handed over to them through elections soon.
BNP sources said the party will organise rallies in 67 organising districts until 25 February. The next rally will be held in Feni on 16 February where party’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed will attend.
‘Half of reforms already done’
BNP standing committee member Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was the chief guest at the rally organised at Shaheed Hadis Park in Khulna.
He said, “Half of the reforms have already been done as Sheikh Hasina fled. An election is required for the remaining reforms, which could be attained within two or three months. Besides, only the people’s representatives have the actual mandate to carry out the long and mid term reforms they (the interim government) have been talking about. None but the elected representatives have the mandate to reform a constitution.”
Stating that running a state is a tough task, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed further said, “If order is to be restored in the people’s lives, a fair and impartial election is a must. Please improve the law and order situation soon.”
Khulna district unit BNP convener Md Moniruzzaman chaired the meeting where the party’s central executive committee’s information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal was the main speaker.
‘All of BNP's 31points are about reforms’
In Sirajganj, BNP organised the rally at Islamia Government College ground of the sadar town.
Addressing the rally as the chief guest, party’s standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan contented those who say the BNP does not want reforms have actually been telling a lie. BNP leader Tarique Rahman announced the 31-point framework to reform the state. All 31-points of BNP are about reforms, he stressed.
“We said whoever will be in power at any time will implement those reform proposals. And, if we get the opportunity, we surely will implement those.”
Stating that the interim government has not assumed power forcefully, Nazrul Islam Khan said, “We have placed them there to fulfill the people’s aspirations; so that people can sleep in peace, can buy goods at an affordable price; at the same time, farmers can get fair price for their produce. We want people to restore democracy in Bangladesh through franchise in a free, fair and impartial election.”
“This is not about going to power, rather, it’s about taking responsibilities,” he insisted.
Sirajganj district BNP president Rumana Mahmud presided over the rally.
‘You’re losing neutrality’
Addressing the rally in Lalmonirhat, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, “People of this country could not cast their votes for the last 17 years. We want to see that voting under your leadership. The interim government has to free people from the apprehensions they have.”
“An interim government is a neutral government. But if you act otherwise, then we can’t call you a neutral government. You have lost your neutrality, or on the way to lose that. Then you will be a side,” he added.
Recalling the recent incidents of “bulldozer programme”, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy expressed, “Does this suggest that there are police in the government? Does this convey there is administration in the country? Does it? It doesn’t seem so. Who would take care of state affairs if the people take the law into their own hands? Have you thought about that even for once?”
Rangpur divisional organising secretary and former deputy minister Asadaul Habib Dulu chaired the programme.
‘People should be put at ease’
BNP chairperson’s adviser and former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, spoke as chief guest at a rally, held in the old bus stand area of Sunamganj Pourashava town.
He said, “Sheikh Hasina has fled from the country by turning it into a bottomless basket like her father. Prices of goods have gone beyond people’s purchasing power. It has to be brought back to a reasonable level. The people of the country should be put at ease.”
Calling upon the government to hold a parliamentary election soon after carrying out necessary reforms, the senior BNP leader said, “This interim government is a government of all. We have been cooperating with the government. That is why the power has to be put in the hands of the people through an election soon. People will be at ease then.”
Sunamganj district BNP convener Kalim Uddin Ahmed chaired the event.
[Sunamganj staff correspondent, and correspondents of Khulna, Lalmonirhat and Sirajganj provided information for this report.]