Demand for restoring democracy through elections soon

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started its programmes across the country with rallies in four districts on Wednesday. The party has held rallies in Khulna, Sirajganj, Sunamganj and Lalmonirhat with the demands of keeping prices of daily essentials reasonable, improving law and order situation, announcing the election outline and some other demands.

The central leaders joined the rallies and called upon the government to restore democracy through elections as soon as possible. According to them, the elected people’s representatives could take forward the ongoing reform activities.

Addressing the party’s rally in Khulna, BNP standing committee member Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed stated that the main task of an interim government is to handover the responsibility of running a state to the people through a fair and impartial election.