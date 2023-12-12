Dipu Moni's income increases 41 times

In the affidavit submitted to the returning officer, Dipu Moni listed her professions as a physician, public health expert, lawyer, and politician. She is currently the Awami League candidate in the Chandpur-3 constituency. There was a case against her, which has since been dismissed.

According to the affidavit, Dipu Moni's annual income from her profession in 2008 was Tk 300,000. In the latest submission, she has reported a total income of around Tk 12.3 million per year across three sectors.

Within this, her income from investments in saving certificates and similar sectors is a little over Tk 300,000. Her remuneration and allowances as a minister amount to more than Tk 2.1 million.