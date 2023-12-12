Dipu Moni's income increases 41 times

Education Minister Dipu Moni's income and assets have experienced significant growth, with a 41-fold increase in income compared to 2008. Her movable assets, including cash, saving certificates, and gold, have surged nearly 59 times since 2008.
Dipu Moni, also serving as the joint general secretary of the Awami League, was initially elected as member of parliament from Chandpur-3 constituency in 2008. She assumed the role of foreign minister in 2009 and later became the education minister after the 2018 elections.
In the affidavit submitted to the returning officer, Dipu Moni listed her professions as a physician, public health expert, lawyer, and politician. She is currently the Awami League candidate in the Chandpur-3 constituency. There was a case against her, which has since been dismissed.
According to the affidavit, Dipu Moni's annual income from her profession in 2008 was Tk 300,000. In the latest submission, she has reported a total income of around Tk 12.3 million per year across three sectors.
Within this, her income from investments in saving certificates and similar sectors is a little over Tk 300,000. Her remuneration and allowances as a minister amount to more than Tk 2.1 million.
In other sectors, she has disclosed an income of Tk 9.9 million, which includes deposits and interest, along with gifts received from her husband and brother.
In 2008, Dipu Moni's total movable assets were valued at Tk 500,000. This included Tk 270,000 in cash, a car valued at Tk 100,000, Tk 100,000 for gold, and Tk 30,000 for furniture.
In 2023, Dipu Moni has declared total movable assets valued at around Tk 29.3 million. This includes approximately Tk 6.7 million in cash, Tk 14.4 million in savings bonds and similar investments, a car valued at Tk 6 million, gold and other jewelries valued at Tk 900,000, and holdings in foreign currency.
Unlike in 2008 when she had no debts, Dipu Moni now has a personal loan amounting to around Tk 11.2 million.
Her immovable assets consist of 3 flats and 10 kathas of land, with a combined estimated value exceeding Tk 39.4 million. Notably, she had no immovable assets in 2008.