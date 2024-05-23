MP Azim’s background not a big issue, he’s nominated for popularity: Quader

Responding to written questions of journalists, Obaidul Quader said, “A parliament member died in Kolkata… He was killed there. We cannot say anything until the investigation is finished.”

The Awami League general secretary continued, “He is an MP of Awami League. It is not a big deal what he was in the past. If you go to the area he represents, you will see the lamentation of people for him. He used to travel around his area on a motorcycle instead of a car. We have nominated him for the third time due to his popularity. Now whether he did any wrongdoing or not... Whenever these things are proven, the prime minister shows zero tolerance. She does not spare anyone even if the wrongdoer, criminal belongs to the party.”

Obaidul Quader rather questioned why the journalists are raising the issue of smuggling after it was reported in the media outlets of Kolkata, and why they did not investigate it during his election for three-terms at a stretch.