Time is running out for a consensus

There would be a risk of chaos and anarchy plaguing the country if two main parties remain tenacious on their opposing stances. No one wants such a situation. But I don’t see any possibility of dialogue among political parties right at this moment.
We’ll have to keep in mind that the time is running out with only five months left before the election. The politicians have to reach a consensus soon to hold a free and fair election. If the main political parties don’t budge, neutral persons from the society can come forward. They can present to the politicians any alternative solution or proposal for discussion, if they have any.
There is, however, no inkling of any compromise in the remarks of leaders of both parties. Foreigners are giving many suggestions. They would not be able to find a solution to our problems. It is us who will have to find a way out, and that before the crisis deepens. In the end, everything hinges on our politicians. It’s them who will have to find a solution. Democracy’s pathway would not become smooth if the two big political parties don’t budge from their respective stances.