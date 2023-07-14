Time is running out for a consensus

There would be a risk of chaos and anarchy plaguing the country if two main parties remain tenacious on their opposing stances. No one wants such a situation. But I don’t see any possibility of dialogue among political parties right at this moment.

We’ll have to keep in mind that the time is running out with only five months left before the election. The politicians have to reach a consensus soon to hold a free and fair election. If the main political parties don’t budge, neutral persons from the society can come forward. They can present to the politicians any alternative solution or proposal for discussion, if they have any.