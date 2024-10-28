Why so busy only about president, BNP’s Rizvi asks interim govt

"There are many other aides of Sheikh Hasina. But why is the interim government so busy regarding the president only?"

The question has been raised by the senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

“You have (reconstituted) the international crimes tribunal where trials of many people will be held. But the people will start speaking if we become engaged in less important works ignoring the main tasks and create political and constitutional vacuum,” he stated.