Why so busy only about president, BNP’s Rizvi asks interim govt
"There are many other aides of Sheikh Hasina. But why is the interim government so busy regarding the president only?"
The question has been raised by the senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
“You have (reconstituted) the international crimes tribunal where trials of many people will be held. But the people will start speaking if we become engaged in less important works ignoring the main tasks and create political and constitutional vacuum,” he stated.
Rizvi was speaking as the chief guest at a party programme to prevent dengue in front of Gor-e-Shaheed Orphanage in the city’s Azimpur area Monday afternoon.
The interim has been creating one after another complexity, alleged Rizvi.
“Why are creating one one after another complexity? There are many aides of Sheikh Hasina among you but you are not taking actions against them,” the BNP leader stated.
While speaking about this, indicating an adviser of the interim government, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “You have made a person an adviser who was in an important position during the 1/11 government and during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina. There are many like this but you don’t say anything about this. Those who prolonged the misrule of Sheikh Hasina without saying anything and served her unconditionally are still roaming outside freely.”
The BNP leader further said, “Why are we creating a complexity on whether the president remains or not? Why would we invite a crisis in the country? This is not the main issue. All of us have ousted Sheikh Hasina from the country; it is our responsibility to bring to book her aides. You are not speaking about the media that were shameless sycophants of Sheikh Hasina and legitimised her misrule… You are just thinking about the president.”
Making everyone cautious, Rizvi said the people of this country will write the history of contributions of the demonstrators against discrimination. But nothing can be done out of emotion so that there could be chances of doing things that are against the constitution.
Earlier, Rizvi distributed leaflets among the people to raise awareness against dengue and its medical treatment.