We’ve nothing to say if people gives AL opportunity to do politics: Rizvi
If the people provide the Bangladesh Awami League an opportunity to do politics, then the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nothing to say about this, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Friday.
“Why would the Awami League not be able to do politics, if the person who would be at the leadership position of the Awami League did not commit crimes, did not engage in killing students, embezzling and laundering money? Why would the AL not be able to do politics, if such a person comes to the leadership position of the Awami League, this is my statement,” Rizvi said.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this after distributing Eid gifts among the destitutes at the ground adjacent to Haji Shukur Ali Madrasah in the capital’s Dakkhinkhan area in the morning.
Dhaka city north unit BNP joint convener and Rashid Group managing director Kafil Uddin Ahmed organised the event.
Speaking as the chief guest at the programme, the senior BNP leader said, “It is being discussed whether Awami League could do politics or not. But it is not being discussed whether there will be a trial of those who committed the mass killing.”
“Who did this (mass killing)? Haven’t people seen this? Which police, which OC, which DC, AC played a role in this? Which Awami League leader issued an order to destroy this mass movement?” he remarked.
“If you could ensure trial of these soon … Awami League is an old party. If the criminals from that party are brought to book, and then they go to the people and if the people give them an opportunity to do politics, we have nothing to say then,” Rizvi stated.
The BNP leader further said there must be trial of those who laundered money, killed children and youth.
“Why don’t we hold the trial of those who killed the children and youth, students, labourers and rickshaw pullers?” he asked?
Speaking about the Awami League, BNP senior joint secretary general also said they deceived the people by coming to power through luring people with many things, telling lies and making false promises.
Recalling history, Rizvi said her (Sheikh Hasina) father (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) closed all the political parties and opened BKSAL. His daughter created a worse form of BKSAL. Jails used to be the permanent address of people who would speak even a little against Sheikh Hasina.
"We have to ensure the right to politics of people in a democracy confirming that such a reign does not come back," Rizvi remarked.
Stating that fascism will not be born again if justice is ensured, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “People will then decide who to do politics and who won’t and the support will be as such.”
He also alleged that many negative propaganda is being spread against the BNP.
According to him, BNP is facing a “media trial”. The media only runs reports of clashes and toll collection but it does not publish reports of organisational actions and good deeds by the party.
The BNP leader said that their party has expelled 2,500-3,000 leaders and activists. Tarique Rahman has shown zero tolerance in this regard.
Dhaka north city BNP convener Aminul Haque was the special guest at the event which was chaired by Dhaka north city BNP member and Rashid Group chairman Motaleb Hossain.