We’ve nothing to say if people gives AL opportunity to do politics: Rizvi

If the people provide the Bangladesh Awami League an opportunity to do politics, then the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nothing to say about this, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Friday.

“Why would the Awami League not be able to do politics, if the person who would be at the leadership position of the Awami League did not commit crimes, did not engage in killing students, embezzling and laundering money? Why would the AL not be able to do politics, if such a person comes to the leadership position of the Awami League, this is my statement,” Rizvi said.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said this after distributing Eid gifts among the destitutes at the ground adjacent to Haji Shukur Ali Madrasah in the capital’s Dakkhinkhan area in the morning.