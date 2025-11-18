Leftist parties along with BNP, Jamaat active on the ground in Gaibandha

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami had already been campaigning in all constituencies of Gaibandha with their party candidates. Recently, the campaign intensified after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced their party candidates.

Candidates from several other Islamic and left-leaning parties are also active on the ground. They are going from door to door seeking votes, holding rallies, and delivering the party’s message to the people. Images and videos of these activities are being shared on social media to woo voters.

Gaibandha, comprising seven upazilas, has five parliamentary seats. The Jatiya Party (JaPa) won all the seats in the general elections in 1991 and 1996. However, in 2001, JaPa won two seats, while the BNP, Bangladesh Awami League, and Jamaat each won one. In the 2008 elections, the Awami League won three seats and JaPa two.

Following the July mass uprising, BNP and Jamaat aim to win these seats in the new political reality. Additionally, candidates of National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and BASAD are campaigning in various constituencies.