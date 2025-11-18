Electoral politics-11
Leftist parties along with BNP, Jamaat active on the ground in Gaibandha
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami had already been campaigning in all constituencies of Gaibandha with their party candidates. Recently, the campaign intensified after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced their party candidates.
Candidates from several other Islamic and left-leaning parties are also active on the ground. They are going from door to door seeking votes, holding rallies, and delivering the party’s message to the people. Images and videos of these activities are being shared on social media to woo voters.
Gaibandha, comprising seven upazilas, has five parliamentary seats. The Jatiya Party (JaPa) won all the seats in the general elections in 1991 and 1996. However, in 2001, JaPa won two seats, while the BNP, Bangladesh Awami League, and Jamaat each won one. In the 2008 elections, the Awami League won three seats and JaPa two.
Following the July mass uprising, BNP and Jamaat aim to win these seats in the new political reality. Additionally, candidates of National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), and BASAD are campaigning in various constituencies.
The NCP has not yet announced candidates, but the party’s central committee organiser (northern region), Nazmul Hasan, is conducting campaigns in one constituency.
He said that a total of 11 individuals collected nomination forms from Gaibandha to contest as party candidates.
Except for a couple of seats, none of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) is campaigning since no party candidates have yet been announced.
Shamim Haider Patwary, former MP of Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj) and secretary general of the party, told Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday night, "The election commission has not called us yet. We’ll see whether they invite us or not. After that, we will decide whether to participate in the election.”
“If we get a fair environment and a level playing field, we are willing to contest. So far, we have not received any response from the election commission, but we may get it later. We hope to receive a response, and the election commission will fulfil its duty and summon us. Our candidates are already prepared in the field. We have not finalised the candidates yet. Once we make a decision, the candidates will be finalised," he added.
Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj)
BNP has nominated physician Ziaul Islam, vice-president of the district unit committee, as their candidate. He is a new face in elections. Jamaat has nominated nayeb-e-ameer and former upazila chairman Majedur Rahman.
Ganosamhati Andolan has nominated former student leader Golam Mostofa. Campaigning is also being carried out by NCP’s Al Shahadat Jaman, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Hafiz Maulana Mohammad Ramjan Ali, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Mufti Mahmud Al Mamun, and district BASAD (Marxist) member student leader Parmananda Das.
Gaibandha-2 (Sadar)
The district sadar constituency is considered important by both BNP and Jamaat, and both parties have nominated influential leaders. BNP’s candidate is Anisuzzaman Khan, central secretary for rural government affairs.
He said, “People’s voting rights were taken away in the last three elections. That is why we are getting significant response during public campaign. Our leaders and workers are working together for the paddy sheaf symbol.”
Jamaat nominated Abdul Karim Sarkar, district unit ameer and former upazila chairman. He told Prothom Alo, “I undertook many development projects as UP and Upazila chairman. During the previous government, I spent 26 months in prison without any fault. This increased people’s trust in me and my party. I am hopeful of a decisive victory in the upcoming election.”
Here, CPB central committee member and former assistant general secretary Mihir Ghosh is contesting. He is leveraging his personal image and local activism for public campaign. He said, “Whenever elections happen, if Awami League and JaPa are out of the race, the calculations could change.”
Also campaigning are Maulana Mohammad Abdul Majed (Islami Andolan Bangladesh), Hafiz Abdul Majid (Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis), and Ahsanul Habib Saeed (BASAD, Marxist).
Gaibandha-3 (Palashbari-Sadullapur)
BNP has nominated district president physician Moinul Hasan Sadik. Jamaat nominated Nazrul Islam, district working committee member and former upazila chairman.
Moinul Hasan told Prothom Alo, “Being a physician, I am quite popular in two upazilas. Additionally, party leaders and workers are united in supporting me.”
NCP northern organiser Nazmul Hasan is campaigning here. He stated, “The new student-people coalition is generating public interest. We are getting good response. The ideas and strong determination of a new Bangladesh will surely emerge in the next elections.”
Also active on the ground are Maulana Mohammad Awlad Hossain (Islami Andolan Bangladesh), Maulana Shah Alam Faizi (Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis), Md. Suruzzaman (Gono Odhikar Parishad), Abdullah Adil (CPB), and Kazi Abu Rahen Shafullah (BASAD, Marxist).
Gaibandha-4 (Gobindaganj)
BNP nominated Shamim Kausar Lincoln, son of late MP Abdul Mottalib Akand. He is a member of the Upazila BNP convening committee. After his father’s death, he was elected MP in a 2006 by-election.
Jamaat nominated physician Abdur Rahim, former district ameer and member of central majlish-e-shura, who has local recognition as a physician. Also campaigning are Mufti Syed Towhidul Islam (Islami Andolan Bangladesh) and Maulana Saiful Islam (Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis).
Gaibandha-5 (Fulchhari-Saghata)
BNP nominated businessman Faruk Alam Sarkar, district vice-president. However, Nahiduzzaman Nishad, expelled vice-president of district BNP, announced an independent candidacy.
Faruk Alam told Prothom Alo over mobile phone, “I have no relation with Nahiduzzaman. His candidacy will not affect my election.”
Speaking about the situation, Nahiduzzaman Nishad said, “I have long been campaigning hoping to become the party candidate. Though initially a party candidate was announced, considering popularity and people’s wishes, the party may finalise me as candidate.”
Other candidates campaigning here include Md Abdul Waresh (Jamaat), Mahmud Mottakim Mondal (NCP), Md Azizul Islam (Islami Andolan Bangladesh), Mufti Yusuf Qasemi (Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis), Yogeshwar Chandra (CPB), and Rahela Siddika (central committee member of Nari Mukti Kendra).