BNP tells Chief Adviser
Assume role of caretaker govt, remove ‘party-affiliated’ advisers
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged the chief adviser to remove any party-affiliated individuals from the government to ensure complete neutrality of the interim administration during the election period.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this while speaking to newspersons after a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence, Jamuna, on Tuesday night. BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed were also present at the time.
When asked whether the demand for the removal of student advisers from the advisory council was raised with the chief adviser, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they had not mentioned anyone specifically.
The BNP secretary general said they had come to discuss political matters. He said the interim government must from now on take on the role of a caretaker government to ensure that the upcoming national election in February next year is meaningful, neutral, and acceptable to all. For that, he added, it is first necessary to create public confidence that the administration is completely neutral.
Mirza Fakhrul said there are officials in the administration serving the interests of the previous government. He added that they have urged the chief adviser to remove them. They have also asked the chief adviser to replace party-affiliated officials in the secretariat with neutral officers and to take similar measures in the district administration.
Mirza Fakhrul further said they have urged the chief adviser to ensure complete neutrality in police appointments and promotions. He added that, since the chief adviser is responsible for everything, they have also suggested that impartial judges be assigned in the judiciary.