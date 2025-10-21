Assume role of caretaker govt, remove ‘party-affiliated’ advisers

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged the chief adviser to remove any party-affiliated individuals from the government to ensure complete neutrality of the interim administration during the election period.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this while speaking to newspersons after a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence, Jamuna, on Tuesday night. BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed were also present at the time.

When asked whether the demand for the removal of student advisers from the advisory council was raised with the chief adviser, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they had not mentioned anyone specifically.