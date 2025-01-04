Awami League voluntarily accepted India’s servitude to cling on to power: Sarjis

Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s chief organiser Sarjis Alam said Awami League voluntarily accepted India’s servitude in the last 16 years to secure its power.

“Power was more valuable to them (Awami League) than the country, people and sovereignty. They wanted to hold on to power by any means,” Sarjis said while addressing a roundtable discussion in Chattogram today, Saturday.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh organised the roundtable at Polo Ground in Chattogram city this afternoon titled ‘Necessity of national unity in fighting India’s political and cultural aggression, finding solutions to Chattogram’s regional problems and founding the discrimination-free welfare state’.

Representatives of political parties, university teachers, journalists and people from different professions joined the meeting.