BNP brings out Victory Day procession in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) brought out a Victory Day procession in Dhaka today, Saturday.
The procession began in front of the party’s Naya Paltan central office a little before 2:30pm, with the party leaders and activists chanting various slogans against government, police and ruling Awami League.
A brief rally was held prior to the procession. BNP standing committee members Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan spoke at the rally with the party’s vice chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury in the chair.
Moyeen Khan said, “The Awami League government has turned the Victory Day into the day of defeat for government.”
The procession would end at Moghbazar intersection after parading Kakrail, Shantinagar and Malibagh.
According to BNP sources, the party policymakers want to alleviate the fear of arrest among the party leaders and activists by this Victoray Day procession.
Leaders and activists of all thanas and wards units of BNP and its associated bodies in Dhaka city were instructed to join the procession.