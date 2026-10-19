Opposition paving way for autocracy would betray July, Liberation War martyrs: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said that if the opposition, while opposing the government, paved the way for the return of autocracy, it would bring no good to the country and amount to a betrayal of both the martyrs of the 2024 July uprising and the 1971 Liberation War.

Calling for constructive opposition, he said political differences should not prevent the government and the opposition from working together on fundamental national issues, including employment, public safety, healthcare, education and national independence.

"If we continue with this old political culture of opposing for the sake of opposition, how can we move the country forward? The opposition must certainly oppose, but its opposition should be constructive," he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after inaugurating the July Martyrs' Memorial and the renovated Osmani Udyan in the capital this morning, alongside family members of those killed during the July 2024 uprising.

Referring to the absence of opposition leaders from the programme, Tarique Rahman said the government had invited prominent opposition leaders and other important figures to join the event commemorating the martyrs.

"You did not need to sit on this stage with the government. You could have maintained your distance from us; there is no problem with that. But if you truly uphold the spirit of July, you could have come and sat among the families of the July martyrs," he said.

He said opposition leaders and lawmakers had gained public recognition partly through the sacrifices of those killed and injured during the uprising, including those who lost their eyesight.

"Yet we cannot see you among these people today," he said, adding that the people were watching whether the opposition was opposing the government merely for the sake of opposition.