Tarique Rahman returns home on 25 Dec

When BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s health became critical, it was widely believed Tarique Rahman would return quickly. In this context, Tarique Rahman made a post on his verified Facebook page from London. There he wrote, “In such a moment of crisis, the longing to feel a mother’s affection is something I too experience, like any child. However, unlike others, the opportunity to fulfil this desire is not entirely open or solely within my control.”

“There are limits to how much detail can be shared about this sensitive matter. Our family remains hopeful that as soon as the political realities reach a favourable stage, the prolonged, anxious wait for my return to my homeland will finally come to an end,” he added in the post.

Following this, various levels of the government repeatedly said that there is no obstacle to Tarique Rahman’s return to the country.