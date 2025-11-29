Decision to return home not under my sole control: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that, like any child, he too has a deep longing to feel a mother’s affection during a time of crisis.
He also stated that the opportunity to make a decision about returning to Bangladesh right now is neither entirely open to him nor within his sole control.
Tarique Rahman said this in a post on his verified Facebook page today, Saturday, at around 8:45 am Bangladesh time.
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. According to her physicians and the party, her physical condition is “extremely critical”.
The news of their party chief’s severe illness has deeply worried BNP leaders and activists. Many believe that considering his mother’s condition, Tarique Rahman may return home soon.
In this context, Tarique Rahman posted on Facebook this morning, urging everyone to continue praying for his ailing mother. His wrote in his post, “Former prime minister of Bangladesh and national leader Begum Khaleda Zia is critically ill and under intensive care in hospital. Citizens from all walks of life, regardless of party affiliation or opinion, have been sincerely praying for her recovery.”
“The chief adviser has also joined in praying for her recovery and has pledged full support for her treatment. As always, medical teams from home and abroad have continued to provide the highest standards of professional care along with utmost sincerity. Several friendly nations have expressed their willingness to extend all possible assistance, including advanced medical support,” he added.
“On behalf of the Zia family, we express our sincere thanks and deep gratitude to everyone for their heartfelt prayers and affection towards the much-revered Begum Khaleda Zia. At the same time, we earnestly request that everyone continue praying for her speedy recovery,” wrote Tarique Rahman.
“In such a moment of crisis, the longing to feel a mother’s affection is something I too experience, like any child. However, unlike others, the opportunity to fulfill this desire is not entirely open or solely within my control.”
“There are limits to how much detail can be shared about this sensitive matter. Our family remains hopeful that as soon as the political realities reach a favourable stage, the prolonged, anxious wait for my return to my homeland will finally come to an end,” the acting BNP chairperson added in the post.