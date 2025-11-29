Decision to return home not under my sole control: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that, like any child, he too has a deep longing to feel a mother’s affection during a time of crisis.

He also stated that the opportunity to make a decision about returning to Bangladesh right now is neither entirely open to him nor within his sole control.

Tarique Rahman said this in a post on his verified Facebook page today, Saturday, at around 8:45 am Bangladesh time.

BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. According to her physicians and the party, her physical condition is “extremely critical”.