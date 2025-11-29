Tarique Rahman expresses gratitude for prayers and care for Khaleda Zia
The BNP has stated that Khaleda Zia is gravely ill and in a critical condition, currently receiving intensive care in hospital. On behalf of the family, her son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has expressed gratitude to all for their sincere prayers and affection towards her.
The BNP conveyed this information today, Saturday, in a press release.
According to the BNP, the family remains hopeful that Tarique Rahman’s long and anxious wait to return to the country will come to an end once the political circumstances reach the expected level of normalisation.
The BNP further stated that people from all walks of life, regardless of political affiliation, are earnestly praying for Khaleda Zia’s recovery. The chief adviser has not only offered prayers for her well-being but has also assured medical assistance. Medical teams from both home and abroad continue to provide care.
The BNP has requested that everyone continue to pray for Khaleda Zia’s swift recovery.
The BNP also said that Tarique Rahman's thoughts remain constantly with his mother and he is directly involved in the decision-making of the medical board overseeing her treatment.