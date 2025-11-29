Tarique Rahman expresses gratitude for prayers and care for Khaleda Zia

The BNP has stated that Khaleda Zia is gravely ill and in a critical condition, currently receiving intensive care in hospital. On behalf of the family, her son and the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, has expressed gratitude to all for their sincere prayers and affection towards her.

The BNP conveyed this information today, Saturday, in a press release.

According to the BNP, the family remains hopeful that Tarique Rahman’s long and anxious wait to return to the country will come to an end once the political circumstances reach the expected level of normalisation.