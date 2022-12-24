Awami League sees 8 chiefs, 9 secretaries since 1949

The 22nd national council of ruling Awami League is being held in the capital with prime minister Sheikh Hasina as its longest-serving president while the party saw eight chiefs and nine secretaries since its founding on 23 June, 1949.

Sheikh Hasina has been serving as the longest serving president of AL, which led the country's 1971 Liberation War, for highest nine consecutive terms for the last four decades since her election to the position on 16 February, 1981.

So far, 9 leaders served the AL as general secretary with Bangabandhu and Zillur Rahman serving in that position for the highest four terms each.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the party president on 25 January, 1966 and steered the party for eight years till 18 January, 1974.

The first party chief, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, served for seven years from 23 June, 1949 to 27 July, 1956. Shamshul Haque was elected as general secretary while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as joint general secretary.