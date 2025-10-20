Nahid's dig at Jamaat sparks political discussion

After the July uprising, the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami appeared to share similar positions on various reform-related issues.

But the picture changed suddenly after Jamaat signed the July National Charter, while the NCP refused to do so.

Nahid Islam’s Facebook post criticising Jamaat has stirred political discussion.

Despite apparent bonhomie between the two parties over the past year, observers are now curious why the NCP is suddenly criticising Jamaat. Some say the rift began over the signing of the July Charter.

The NCP’s position has been that it would not sign the July Charter until its legal basis is ensured. The party had earlier held informal talks with leaders of Jamaat and other parties over the issue. NCP leaders wanted Jamaat and several others to refrain from joining the signing ceremony.

The government and the Consensus Commission tried to persuade the NCP to sign the Charter. But on the night before the ceremony (16 October), the NCP announced it would not sign the Charter.