Former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui, who has been arrested in a crimes against humanity case, was denied permission to address the International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2).

As he was being escorted from the dock to the tribunal's holding cell after Thursday's hearing, he told reporters, "I wanted to say, sentence me to death."

Latif Siddiqui was produced before the tribunal in connection with a crimes against humanity case over the killings surrounding the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel on 5 May 2013.

A three-member bench of ICT-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, formally showed him arrested in the case and ordered that he be sent to jail.

During the hearing, Latif Siddiqui's lawyer requested that he be allowed to address the court. After the tribunal rejected the request, Latif Siddiqui spoke into the microphone in the dock, saying, "My Lord, I seek your attention."

As he repeated the statement several times, the tribunal responded: "Who is speaking? Who allowed him to speak? That's enough for today."

Latif Siddiqui then said, "Alas! If this is the court, where am I to go?"